CrossFit Crave received many different guests on Thursday at their location in Celina in order to talk about the at-risk youth program they’ve been participating in and how it could be applied to programs across the state of Ohio.
CrossFit Crave has been hosting the Expanding Horizons program, a government-funded project focused on the eventual improvement of the physical, mental and emotional health of kids inside the juvenile court system. Having met a resounding success across three years, the business has received some attention for their 75 percent success rate in preventing youth from becoming repeat offenders.
This resulted in a special meeting where members of CrossFit Crave’s home office and many different leaders in the State of Ohio met for an informational session. Ranging from probation departments and school systems to juvenile courts and representatives of Gov. Mike DeWine came to the session to learn more about the program.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.