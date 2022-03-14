WAPAKONETA — Cattle from as far away as Indiana and Michigan came to Auglaize County to compete in the Moon City Preview Steer Show on Saturday.
Organizer Vicki Winkler said the cold weather was a factor in participation. In 2021, 135 steers and heifers competed. This year only 50 arrived.
The show, early in the showing season, allowed some first-time competitors like Kaleb Couch of Kenton to get some experience with showmanship before going to his local fair. Couch got some advice from the judge on keeping his animal’s feet straight and setting up his animal.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Couch said.
Easton McClure of Marion won his showmanship class. McClure had his animal since late September and had been practicing for a while.
Ansile Cockerell 9, of Alger, just started showing this year and took the number two spot in her class for showmanship and showed the Grand Champion Dairy Animal.
Cockerell is enjoying her rookie run and said her showmanship animal was a little feisty. She practices every night for about two hours.
Maci Sheaer, of Churubusco, Indiana showed the reserve champion heifer.
Judge Levi Richards of Bowling Green said those competing in these smaller shows are talented enough to win at the bigger shows.
“They are that good,” Richards said. “They are that talented and they put that much work in at home.”
He added that the animals aren’t born that well trained.
