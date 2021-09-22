A former high school basketball coach is facing seven charges of alleged sexual imposition.
Cole Fischbach, who resigned as head boys basketball coach of the New Knoxville High School Rangers in July, pleaded not guilty on seven charges relating to sexual imposition and disseminating material to juveniles. He was indicted by the Auglaize County Grand Jury earlier this month.
Specifically, there are four counts of disseminating harmful material to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; and one count of tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony.
Fischbach is out on an own recognizance bond and can’t have contact with minors other than his own children as a condition of his bond.
New Knoxville officials issued the following statement:
“Immediately upon becoming aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mr. Fischbach, the district contacted the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, which began investigating the matter immediately.” Superintendent Kimberly Waterman said. “The District also relieved Mr. Fischbach of his duties pending the outcome of an investigation. While the investigation was ongoing, Mr. Fischbach resigned from the District.”
Waterman said the school board “is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its students and continues to work with the Sheriff’s Office on this matter.”
New Knoxville education officials recently hired Carson Manger as the new head coach, pending board approval.