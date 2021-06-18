Ohio state senators who support legislation that would offer more local control to regulate wind and solar projects had their first opportunity to testify Wednesday in front of the House Public Utilities Committee.
“Many times constituents are unaware of these projects very existence, making it even more difficult to make their opinions known,” said Sen. Bill Reinke (R-Tiffin). “This legislation would give more local control to our local elected officials to decide what is and is not a good fit for their areas. Senate Bill 52 is a fair bill and is truly about local control."
Reinke questioned the speed at which one of the pending projects was organized.
“How can 941 people in Allen County organize in six weeks over a solar project?” Reinke asked rhetorically. “Maybe some of these outsiders could build them in their own backyards. That seems to be one of the big issues: not in my backyard."
He said solar and wind projects generate a relatively small amount of energy for their size. A fear with a 30-year project is often what will happen to that area after 15 to 20 years.
