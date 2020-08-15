Several emergency departments responded to Feeder Road Saturday afternoon after a car drove off the side of the road, took down a power pole and came to rest in the Miami and Erie Canal Feeder. Two units each from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, St. Marys Police Department and Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to the call at 1:12 p.m. They were assisted on the scene by St. Marys Township Fire Department, Auglaize County Emergency Management Agency, Auglaize County CERT, Tom’s Towing and Dayton Power & Light.
This is a developing story.