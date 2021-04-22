NEW BREMEN — With the passing of House Bill 436, Ohio schools will begin to implement plans for dyslexia screening.
During her report Wednesday night at the New Bremen Schools Board of Education meeting, K-6 Principal Diane Kramer explained what the bill means and what the district will do in accordance with it.
The bill requires the Department of Education to establish the Ohio Dyslexia Committee consisting of 11 members appointed by various authorities.
It requires school districts and other public schools to administer annual dyslexia screenings beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
