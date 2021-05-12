The St. Marys City Council met on Tuesday night, with the beginning of the meeting taking a large focus on DORA.
The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) had its second reading, along with a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Laura Yelton, a SMART representative and one of the people spearheading the initiative for it, was present at the meeting. The DORA, which would pass under Ordinance 2021-14, would allow people to come to the St. Marys downtown area to purchase alcoholic drinks and walk with them in
the surrounding area and into some retail establishments. Drinks are going to be put into specific cups in order for easy identification, along with talk of adding wristbands to make it doubly clear.
“I don’t if we expressed this at the last meeting,” Yelton said after being asked if anything different was being added to the ordinance. “We are actually — once it’s official — we’re going to call it SMORA.”
