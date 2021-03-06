ST. MARYS — An all-accessible playground in St. Marys is getting closer to becoming a reality.
St. Marys resident Ashley Randolph said her proposal for an all-abilities playground north of the splash pad at Mill Park has passed the formalities and the St. Marys Community Foundation is open to accepting donations.
“My proposal was just a space where kids can go and play that had a handicap accessible swing and then some sensory toys and toys for children, learning disability or not,” said Randolph. “Just 100% to make it inclusive. We have some proposed slides, traditional swings and a highback swing. Of course, this will depend on how much is raised through donations.”
