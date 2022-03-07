WAPAKONETA — The Erb family recently lost four dogs and a cat in the fire that destroyed their home on Mechanic Street. Since that fire, the Auglaize County Humane Society has taken in their surviving pets, Tig and Macy while the Erbs are displaced. As a show of gratitude, Jenn Erb organized a donation drive for pet food, dog leashes, soaps, and cleaning materials.
People dropped of donations in a truck bed outside the Humane Society. Those that donated were entered into a raffle for prizes contributed from area businesses.
“I think it’s amazing,” Auglaize County Humane Society Manager Deb Logan said. “It’s a very sad thing that happened to their family, but she has managed to turn it into a positive and pick a really awesome way to remember the babies that she lost.”
The community heeded the call and filled the truck bed full of supplies.
“The community participation was mind-blowing,” Erb said. She plans to hold another memorial donation drive next year and possibly involve a food truck in the future.
