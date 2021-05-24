A celebration was thrown on Saturday when a cookout celebrating Pantry Pride was held within the business’s parking lot.
The event was held at the Pantry Pride location for a number of reasons, though the main one was to celebrate the increase of pledged money the store is donating to the renovation of the Roughrider Stadium, going from $25,000 to $50,000. The event was held from noon to 4 p.m., with various members of Roughrider Philanthropic Association (RPA) supporting the event.
The cookout was considered a big success considering it offered a variety of different options to the people who came, such as Rider Dog, Rider Brats, Rider Burgers, and the famous WBL Donut Burger. Workers at the event said they broke even sometime in the first hour. Anyone interested in trying their food is free to do so at the Roughrider Stadium during the football games.
