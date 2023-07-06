For 38 years Al Gill of Von der Haus Gill German Shepherds, has been training working dogs. For the past 26 years, he’s been training dogs and their handlers out of a facility on Boundry Road.
“We import and train police dogs, and also breed and sell puppies and personal dogs,” said Gill.
Gill got his start by being a dog handler for the city of Wapakoneta.
“I liked it and one thing lead to another, and people asked me to help them find a dog,” said Gill. He explained that when he started, importing dogs was a rare occurrence.
“My first dog Buster was donated from a farmer by Buckland,” said Gill before continuing. “Then we started with our first imported dogs and that just kind of took off.”
The dogs he imports come from Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Croatia.
“The last groups we had two or three from Italy,” said Gill.
When a new dog arrives, Gill said that sometimes they know the dog will be a good one.
“Sometimes you can tell a dog is really strong at search work for detector. Maybe he or she is very methodical, so they might make a good explosives dog,” said Gill. He explained that if a dog that goes crazy on hunting work that those dogs make great drug detection dogs.
“Sometimes you can tell, sometimes you can’t until you start working with them,” said Gill. At the kennel he said that they train dogs that are from a specific department, but they also have an inventory of trained dogs should the need arise. “We have 10-15 candidates all the time. They can’t always wait a long period of time.”
The training process takes six weeks, at the end of which they earn a basic certification.
“There really is one basic certification, but there are different organizations,” said Gill. He said that the state of Ohio has one specifically for law enforcement that requires the dog and handler to attend classes together.
“Say you had a dog before and it passed away, you get a new dog. Even though you’ve been through school, you still have to go through as a team,” said Gill. He said that while Ohio this requirement, other states don’t. “Unfortunately, a lot of states don’t require it, and they should.”
When the training is complete, dogs head out all over the country. Gill said that his last class had dogs from Wisconsin, Missouri, Maryland, and of course, Ohio.
“It really varies, they come from all over sometimes, then they go back home and we may see them again, we may not,” said Gill. He said that when they return, it could be for retraining or re-certifications. “Some come back every year or to to re-certify. Some don’t, it depends on the department.”
After 38 years training dogs, Gill said that he enjoys working with police dogs the most.
“I enjoy working with the police dogs, because its those guys, its their job, and that dog may make the difference in them coming home at night or not,” said Gill. He said that watching the dogs make progress, and for their handlers to learn along with them, is also something he enjoys. “It’s amazing how fast dogs pick things up in leaps in bounds. Its always easier to train the dog than the handler.”
For Gill there have been two special dogs.
“I’ll never forget, he was afraid to correct the dog,” said Gill as he talked about the first dog and his handler. He said that he never thought it would work out, but that about a month after leaving training, that training was put to the test. “They were of school for a month, he saved a couple of deputies lives, but it killed the dog. That’s amazing from a situation where he wasn’t tightly bonded, because he didn’t really like the dog.”
The second dog was his own dog Charlie.
“He was a leader in doing explosives in the region. We went to different states and taught groups how we did explosives,” said Gill. He said that they worked on details for president Bush, and that as a team, they worked at the World Trade Center immediately after the attacks.
“He was phenomenal, he was just a natural. We were over there for five days. We got there on Wednesday morning, and he got hurt right away. He stepped on stuff and cut his foot,” said Gill. He said that because Charlie was hurt, he ended up helping with other dogs in the group. “Because of all that, he got cancer and died.”
Gill said he plans to retire next year and that it will mean letting someone else take the lead.
“I’m tired, and it’s time for a a younger generation to take over. If they can do it, or if they can’t or don’t want to, then fine. I can’t complain,” said Gill before continuing. “I’ve been to Europe more times than I ever thought I would, and met really good people all around the world who have taught me things that I would have never had the chance to. I really can’t complain.”