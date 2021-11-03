NEW BREMEN — New Bremen Police Officer Justin Bruns paid a visit to the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday and brought along a buddy of his.
His buddy goes by the name of “Doc,” which is the police department’s K-9.
Doc is a four-and-a-half year old German Shepherd and he was born in the Czech Republic.
Bruns, who was hired as a part-time officer in 2010, was promoted to full-time in 2015.
In 2018, Doc was brought on to the department when he was 13 months old and Bruns volunteered to be his handler.
Bruns said initially he completed six weeks of training with Doc at Von der Haus Gill near Uniopolis. Prior to that, Bruns said that the dog had some experience with obedience and tracking, but had no drug work experience.
Originally, Doc was trained in the Czech language, but Bruns transferred him over to receive commands in German.
“He’s a dual-purpose dog. He can bite, he can track, area search, [do] building search, [search for] drugs,” said Bruns.
