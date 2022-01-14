NEW BREMEN — Dr. Ron Kantner dropped by the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary meeting on Tuesday and provided some insight to the world of equine chiropractics.
Kantner graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1986 and opened a practice in Wapakoneta in 1987.
“I’ve been doing equine chiropractics for over 27 years and have been doing it full time for basically the last seven years,” he said.
Kantner explained how similar chiropractics is with both humans and horses.
“A human horse is very, very similar to the human. My training primarily was with humans and then I added on and took a lot of seminars,” he said. “I’ve been through a horse autopsy at Purdue University. I spent a lot of time with many vets in the area. I still work closely with a lot of vets in the area.”
Horses need adjusting much like humans, especially in the competitive horse world.
Kantner explained that he first starts off looking at a case history of a horse when he first begins working on them, which includes the horse’s gate and changes in habits among others.
“Maybe the horse is kind but now all of a sudden it’s being very cranky or angry about something. Or it’s having difficulty performing its maneuvers. Then we do a static palpation,” he said. “I’m feeling for any fixation, muscle bumps, any imbalance. The third thing is a motion palpation — actually bending the horse and putting the horse through some motions. Then we do an active evaluation where the horse will walk away and walk toward me.”
Kantner explained that those processes take about 10 to 15 minutes and then he will administer what’s called a dynamic adjustment.
