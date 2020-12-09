Like many other school districts across the state, St. Marys City Schools is in need of bus drivers.
“This has been a shortage before the year started but the pandemic has amplified our need for drivers,” Superintendent Bill Ruane said. “I think it’s no secret that we need them. There have been signs up around town for the past two years urging people to sign up to be a bus driver or a substitute driver.”
Underscoring the need for qualified bus drivers, the St. Marys school board approved a resolution Wednesday night authorizing a bus driver stipend to district employees who are licensed to drive buses but are not employed to do so regularly.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Thursday, Dec. 10 edition of The Evening Leader.