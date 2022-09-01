Carthagena Photo

An equipment dedication ceremony was held at Carthagena Park to honor the memories of Todd, Brad and Gary Wuebker. A benefit was conducted last September, with the proceeds used to for the park. From left to right is Todd’s son Levi, parents John and Nancy, wife Angela and his daughters Everly and Ava.

 By Jean McCollum

A recent dedication for new playground equipment was held at the Carthagena park in Mercer County.

One year ago, brothers Todd, Brad and Gary Wuebker died in a farming related accident. Last September, what started out as a few neighbors getting together to watch an Ohio State football game turned into a benefit that raised more than $50,000 to honor the close knit brothers and their family. Approximately 200 friends, family members and well wishers attended the event held at the St. Henry Park.

Tags

Recommended for you