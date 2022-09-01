A recent dedication for new playground equipment was held at the Carthagena park in Mercer County.
One year ago, brothers Todd, Brad and Gary Wuebker died in a farming related accident. Last September, what started out as a few neighbors getting together to watch an Ohio State football game turned into a benefit that raised more than $50,000 to honor the close knit brothers and their family. Approximately 200 friends, family members and well wishers attended the event held at the St. Henry Park.
“We didn’t know what exactly we were going to do with the money,” said Travis Brackman, benefit chairman and friend to Todd Wuebker. “Once we raised it, Diana Kramer actually came up with the idea of doing a playground for a memorial.”
Kramer of New Bremen is a cousin to the Wuebker brothers. It was Kramer’s role on the New Bremen school’s playground committee that assisted her in coming up with the playground idea as well as the design of the play equipment.
“She kind of had an idea that she wanted a red barn and blue tractor,” Brackman said of the design.
For Brackman, the site for the memorial is in the perfect spot to honor the brothers. During their youth, the Wuebker’s always played Little League baseball and had summer parties at the park where Todd’s children now play .
“It’s a little bit of something that the family can smile about,” said Brackman. “They can go there and know it’s in memory of them.”
Brackman stated there were also many businesses that donated their time to assemble and install the equipment as well as the sidewalks, including VTF Excavation, VanTilberg Farms and St Henry Tile. Ft. Recovery Radio also gave a large monetary donation.
To read more stories like this, pick up a print copy of the Thursday edition of The Evening Leader.