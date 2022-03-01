Students of the Memorial High School chapter of DECA were treated to a special tour on Monday to the Grand Opera House after a $1,000 to the Friends of St. Marys Theater.
Another donation has been put into the Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House on Monday morning, with a check presentation being done in front of the building. Doug Spencer, a big part of the organization, decided to give the kids a tour as way to show their gratitude.
“Hopefully you have great enthusiasm for this building and what it mean for our community when its brought back to life,” said Spencer. “We want you to stay in St. Marys, come back to St. Marys, and envision what the future is of this place, the future of downtown and all the possibilities that it does posses here.”
The restoration project has been coming along nicely, with many aspects of the project making decent progress so far. Heat has been added to the building so far, and work on the ceiling is moving along well, with a few interesting sights being uncovered on the occasion. Construction is under way for certain parts of the building, and money is being raised as a steady rate after reaching their $1 million goal.
