St. Marys Memorial High School’s DECA Chapter has ten students preparing to travel to Orlando, Florida for an international competition. The International Career Development Conference brings togethers DECA qualifiers from the United States, Canada, Guam, Germany and Puerto Rico. Of the 10 attending the event, eight are competing in events and two are state officer positions who represent the State of Ohio on the leadership team.
“In addition to their competitive events, they have an opening session with other international qualifiers. There will be approximately 18,000 students attending,” said Heidi Lisi, St. Marys’ DECA Advisor. The students will also have the opportunity for entertainment, networking, leadership, team building, and to hear professional speakers. “DECA has members in all fifty states. Those attending all started at the district level, and this is the final, highest level of the competition.”