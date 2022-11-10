The St. Marys Memorial High School DECA club is bringing back a Christmas tradition this year, with intentions of building up on it further.
Previously known as Dashing Through the Daycare, the club members Ella Kable, Carter Steinberg and Chloe Gibson are holding the Sleighing Through The School event this year. Much like last year, the event will feature plenty of holiday activities for families to enjoy at their leisure.
“Sleighing Through The School is a Christmas event that we’re going to be putting on,” said Kable as being their plan for this year. They wanted to expand it to a wider audience this time, prompting a change in location. “We’re going to be opening it to the public this year instead of just holding it for the TLC children.”
The plan is to have plenty of holiday events this year, much like last year, and have it geared for any child that walks in through the school doors. The money they hope to raise from the event is planned to be put into the All Abilities Park project once again as well.
“Last year we held it at TLC. That facility was too small that we couldn’t open up to the public, so we’re going to be holding it our school this year so we can hold many more activities,” stated Kable. This includes more activities, which should help get more money into the fund.
The goal so far is get more than they did last year, having been able to donate around $1,000 to the park project doing the Dashing Through the Daycare event. Kable personally is hoping to reach around $1,500, or even around $2,000 if they’re able to.
“I definitely think I’ll raise our goal up this year,” said Kable. She figures that the extra space, extra activities and many more will help make this goal feasible before the its over. “We had about 300 people come last year and I think we’re going to raise that up this year.”
The project is something Kable said she’s proud of and that Steinberg, Gibson and her are especially eager to help bring more funding to the park project. Kable said that it feels good to know that this will help children with special needs in the area.
“We’re definitely doing it again next year as seniors and expanding it even more, make it even bigger,” said Kable. She does hope to it progress long after she graduates as well. “We’re hoping that after we graduate that some sophomores or juniors will take over our project and continue it out through the years.”
The event will be held on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with anyone that can make it encouraged to come support their cause. More information about the DECA club can be found online, with information posted on social media and on the SMRiders.net website.