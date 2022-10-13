The St. Marys Rotary Club meeting was host to a debate between Ohio House of Represenatives for the 84th District Sophia Rodriguez and Angie King on Wednesday.
The two were welcomed into the club and were prompted to answer several questions that were sent in for the meeting. The questions were asked by Randy Elsass, who then gave way to let the two introduce themselves and give their opening statements.
“I’d like to thank the rotary for hosting today’s candid forum,” said King, who was the first to speak at the meeting. “The newly created 84th district includes all of Mercer County, northern Darke, and southern Auglaize from Wapakoneta down.”
“Thank you to the rotary members and guests for giving us an opportunity to tell you about us as candidates for the 84th district,” stated Rodriquez during her opening address. “I currently teach at Coldwater. I consider myself a veteran educator of 33 years.”
The two gave a brief explanation about their backgrounds, why they wanted to run for the role of representative and what it meant to be given an opportunity to do so. The two were then asked a series of questions related to their stances and how it would effect those in Auglaize County. The topics that were talked about where brought up as followed.
Q: With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade throws the question of abortion back in the states. Would you support changes or support no changes and why?
“As a woman of the 84th district, I trust the women of the district to determine their own healthcare needs,” stated Rodriguez on the matter. “Women’s rights are human rights. I am not one to say what you can and cannot do.”
“I believe that every life has purpose and a gift from God,” King said in response to the question. “I am unapologetically pro-life and will always be a voice for the unborn.”
Q: You’re both from Mercer County, with very little experience in Auglaize County. How do you plan on curing this going forward?
“It’s all about relationship. That’s why, in the last 90 days, I put more than 7,000 miles on my vehicle,” King said, who does claim that while she doesn’t know how to deal with all of the issues, but is willing to learn. “I’m attending community events, meeting with business owners, superintendents, county elected officials and voters in order to get to know them, their concerns and their issues.”
“We have a full-time job, a part-time job at the restaurant, it’s really hard to get out and do as many events as I wanted to do,” said Rodriguez. However, she was able to get to know Auglaize County residents through her work personally. “But it starts also by doing events like this. We come out, we try to meet with as many voters both young and not young. It is about creating relationships with leaders of Auglaize County.”
Q: The past two years, due to Covid issues, the reading levels in many schools has deteriorated. What thoughts do you have on assisting students who have fallen behind?
“You’re talking about interrupting a schedule, especially for our young learners that get an opportunity to read and wright, but also to socialize,” said Rodriguez. She believes that this needs some serious help, especially when it came to funding certain initiatives to do so. “I suggest we put a pause on standardized testing and we focus on reading and writing on these lower levels.”
“Remote learning has negatively impacted not only reading, but math, speech and language and the mental health of the children,” stated King. She notes that it’s difficult to transition back and that it was a difficult environment even before the pandemic occurred. “Local control is important and local districts know what will and will not work best for their district and their students.”
Q: What will you do to promote Grand Lake St. Marys?
“Grand Lake St. Marys is one of our districts top recreational activities,” said King. She does note that it’s a big draw for the area and provides plenty of money to the district. “I will work with local officials to aggressively advocate for the needs and the care of our lake.”
“How do you promote Grand Lake St. Marys? You just talk about it, to everybody,” stated Rodriguez. She mentioned some of her knowledge of the dredges and issues with the lake itself. “Funding becomes an issue and I’ll fight for funding for our resources like the lake, the canal and all these things that are part of our district.”
Q: What is your position on the legislature restricting local municipal actions?
“Understanding the difference between what’s unconstitutional and restricting municipal actions becomes the question,” stated Rodriguez. She cited some issues involving Cincinnati and other cities attempting to ban plastic bags as an example, considering it hypocritical. “It’s almost like we want our cities to grow, but we don’t want to them to make their own rules on who they grow.”
“This is one of those questions that are open ended,” King said as being her position on the matter. She made her position clear on the matter. “As a general rule, I support local self government as long as it doesn’t adversely effect our state or federal constitutional rights.”
Q: Many communities in west central Ohio have municipal owned electrical systems. What would you do to assist these communities in keeping their rates low?
“I’m not sure if this question was referencing transmission costs or efforts to reduce carbon emissions or fossil fuels,” said King. She doesn’t believe that this issue is something relevant to the position. “It’s my understanding that these issues are all federal issues, so it’s not something I feel like as a state legislator that I’d be able to address.”
“We look at is as power to the municipality,” Rodriguez said as being her views on the matter. Her answer was more focused on infrastructure. “What we need to do is create grants with low interest loan programs for small and large communities to fund and build new infrastructure projects that will keep customer rates low over time.”
Q: How would you prioritize projects for your allocation?
“Students with access to art education are five times more likely to not drop out of school,” Rodriguez explained. She cited her experience as a teacher being the reason why she would help funds projects related to the arts, which she believes will keep members of the community here. “As an educator, I know how important the arts are to students.”
“My capital allocation framework might include what the community or the local government matches what is that entities ability to deliver,” stated King. She figures her plan will be more reactionary, focusing on a variety of factors. “Is there a missed economic opportunity? Is there a matching grant that they have access too that might expire after a certain time?”
Q: What would you do to promote the use of the Miami Erie Canal?
“The city of St. Marys has received a $3.5 million grant to start clean-up of the Miami Erie Canal,” King cited as being one of the steps that have already been taken so far. “I’ve already had conversations and have been researching and looking for grant opportunities that could possibly provide mutual assistance.”
“We do know that recreational waters like our lake create a source of revenue for our counties,” Rodriguez stated, citing the previous talks on Grand Lake St. Marys. “I would make it a priority to create grant funding or special funding to make parts of the canal recreational waters so that money can be allocated to clear the canal so that St. Marys, Auglaize County can have kayaking, you have a path that can create revenue here in Auglaize County.
Last Remarks:
The two finished answering all relevant questions, with both being asked to make some final remarks. Both were very thankful for the opportunity to speak and look forward to working for the future of the district.
“We live in a great district, a district where we are inspired by faith, family and freedom,” King said as being her parting words. She asks for everyone support in the upcoming election. “It’s said of the 84th district that this is God’s country and I truly believe that because of the people.”
“I’m going to tell you something; this is who I am,” said Rodriguez, taking the final words for the event. “I’m not interested in cultural wars. I’m not interested in special hot topics. I’m interested in doing the job for district 84.”
The debate was concluded shortly afterwards, with both candidates leaving shortly afterward. A full video showing the debate is available on the St. Marys Rotary Club Facebook page.