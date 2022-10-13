Group Photo

84th district candidates Sophia Rodriguez and Angie King posed with St. Marys Memorial High School students after participating in a debate at the St. Marys Rotary Club meeting.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Rotary Club meeting was host to a debate between Ohio House of Represenatives for the 84th District Sophia Rodriguez and Angie King on Wednesday.

The two were welcomed into the club and were prompted to answer several questions that were sent in for the meeting. The questions were asked by Randy Elsass, who then gave way to let the two introduce themselves and give their opening statements.

