Representation and accountability were the main themes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley’s stump speech she shared during a brief stop in St. Marys Sunday.
Those two themes are part of her daily as mayor of Dayton.
“When you are mayor of a city you don’t have the luxury of turning away and saying no that’s not my problem,” Whaley said.
The summer of 2019 was a busy time in her city. White supremacists were in town preaching hate and then two days later, several tornados struck the area. A few weeks later, in the Oregon District, a mass shooting event resulted in the deaths of nine people, and injured 27 more.
“When Gov. Mike DeWine took to the stage to speak, hundreds of people shouted in frustration, ‘Do something,’” Whaley said. “I’m Nan Whaley and I’m running for governor because I’m ready to do something.”
She said when Dayton was leading the country with the number of drug overdose deaths, city officials collaborated with non-profits, hospitals and the criminal justice system and reduced overdose deaths by 50 percent. Whaley said Dayton’s education community was seeing children entering kindergarten unprepared, and she worked to help ensure increased preschool access.
“Every time we’ve had issues we’ve faced them head on, and had to do it ourselves in our communities, because when we looked around, while we’ve been trying to turn Dayton around, we’ve seen the opposite from our friends at the statehouse,” the candidate said.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Monday's edition of The Evening Leader.