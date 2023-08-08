Cybersecurity seminar held at Tri Star

NKTelco and their sister company OTAVA hosted a free cybersecurity seminar at Tri Star Career Compact on Monday Morning

 Photo by Brent Melton

NKTelco and their sister company OTAVA held a free cybersecurity seminar on Monday at Tri Star Career Compact. The seminar focused on the challenges and solutions of cybersecurity, data center services, cloud services, data backup, and disaster recovery. 

“The big takeaway is to understand the threat of ransom ware and other cyber attacks,” said OTAVA’ Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Peter Bell.

