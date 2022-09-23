The Walk with Nature Fall Festival, organized by the St. Marys Kiwanis Club, is looking to become bigger than last year, though events like the cruise-in still remain staple.
The cruise-in for the festival is scheduled to occur at the High Street Shelter House on East High Street for Oct. 16, with it going on from 12 to 4 p.m. Bud Fitzgerald, one of the main people behind the cruise-in for this year, expects it to be just as successful as it has been.
“It’s something we’ve done for more than several years, and we’ll expect 60 to 70 cars,” said Fitzgerald about Kiwanis’s expectations for the event. They are hoping for more than that, of course, assuming they have good weather. “We have quite a few sponsors. I’m guessing we probably 25 or 30 sponsors.”
The event is being done in the shelter house parking lot due to being done in conjunction with the other festivities involved with the festival, with connecting walkways expected to encourage people to wander
over there. The main goal, as for every service project the Kiwanis club participates in or organizes, is to break even before the day is out.
“The car show, if it’s a nice day, we’ll probably make a few dollars. If it’s not a nice day, we lose money,” said Fitzgerald, with a lot of what’s planned relying on the weather playing nice. “Bottom line is, Kiwanis Club International, our main objective is taking care of our youth.”
As long as the cruise-in, as well as other aspects of the Walk with Nature Fall Festival kicks off well, the club should be able to break even, donate whatever is left, and have provided something for the community. That’s at least the aim for every year for the festival.
More things that are specific to the cruise-in itself are that a raffle will be played during the duration of the event, as well as door prizes for participants. There is also the matter of one tradition, otherwise known as the Chet Lore Memorial Trophy.
“The Chet Lore Memorial Trophy is presented by Chet Lore’s granddaughter,” said Fitzgerald. The award has been given out for six years now, with the person they named it after having been a car enthusiast. “The Lore family had approached us about having a trophy in his honor, which we’ve done each year.”
The family will pick out the car that looks the best in their opinion and used as a way to end the cruise-in. While it may be only one part of the festival, Fitzgerald does believe that it is a good way to help bring attention to St. Marys and help people appreciate it all the better.
“The best part, of course, is that we get to show off our town, we have thousands of people that do the Walk with Nature spend a little time at the cruise-in,” stated Fitzgerald. “Of course we have in the park itself, we have the crafters that set their booths there, entertainers at the gazebo.”
Fitzgerald believes it’s a good service project that serves to bring people to St. Marys and have one last celebration before the weather starts to hit the state in full. All he’s hoping for is a big turnout and plenty of good weather.
More information about the Walk with Nature Fall Festival can be found online and as the situation develops, with more information on the Kiwanis Club located on their Facebook page.