Cruise-in Photo

The Walk with Nature Festival is a big event in St. Marys, with plenty of events it has to offer for the city. One of which includes their cruise-in on Oct. 16, open to all participants.

 File Photo

The Walk with Nature Fall Festival, organized by the St. Marys Kiwanis Club, is looking to become bigger than last year, though events like the cruise-in still remain staple.

The cruise-in for the festival is scheduled to occur at the High Street Shelter House on East High Street for Oct. 16, with it going on from 12 to 4 p.m. Bud Fitzgerald, one of the main people behind the cruise-in for this year, expects it to be just as successful as it has been.

