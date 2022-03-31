MINSTER — The St. Augustine Catholic Church participated in the triannual tradition of holding a Parish Mission at their church, inviting Father Nathan Cromly to speak to the members of their flock.
Cromly is known across the country for a variety of roles he’s played as a speaker, writer, retreat leader and many more to people within the Catholic faith. He was happy to come to the church to speak, having said that he had family in Minster long ago.
“It’s really neat for me to be home and to feel like home, in this church, in this town with you guys and I’m honored to be able to do this with you tonight,” Cromly stated. He’s done plenty of work around the country, especially with starting Eagle Eye Ministries and the Saint John Institute.
His main topics on the three nights ranged from a variety of things, but the subject he focused on Tuesday night was on family and faith.
Cromly believes that the concept of faith in the family has become harder to maintain over the years, especially as to how the modern world has changed dynamics.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.