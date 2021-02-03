The city experienced two water main breaks on Sunday and Monday, but both were remedied in a matter of hours.
The first occurred on the corner of Spring and Pine streets where water had to be turned off for six hours from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven noted.
The water shutoff affected about 20 homes, Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the St. Marys Eagles, while the second break occurred on Monday at Southmoor Shores where crews had to shut off water for two hours, affecting five homes.
Foxhoven listed weather-related issues as the biggest culprit for the water main breaks.
