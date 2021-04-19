Crappie USA celebrates its 25th Anniversary of providing competitive fishing to crappie anglers in 2021. Anglers will travel from across the country to join the competition on Grand Lake St. Marys at St. Marys for the April 30 through May 1 event.
Presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, 2021 anglers will be vying for a guaranteed $10,000 payout for one-day events and $20,000 for two-day events. The three two-day events are rescheduled from 2020 because of COVID-19 and will be phased out when completed.
Anglers may also compete in the $50,000 points race and an opportunity to qualify for the regional championships and the 2021 Crappie USA Classic. The regional championships will all feature a $25,000 payback and the Classic will be highlighted by a $165,000 payback.
Anglers fishing the event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store. This event is a Region 3 qualifier in the new CUSA regional competition.
Grand Lake St. Marys is the largest inland lake in Ohio with 13,500-acres of surface water. Although large, it is very shallow, with an average depth of only 5 to 7 feet. The lake is a popular lake for vertical jigging. Historically, black/chartreuse jigs are a favorite color on the popular lake. Make your plans now to sign up and feel the thump.
