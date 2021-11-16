COVID-19 vaccinations were at the top of the list of concerns for those attending the legislative breakfast Monday in Allen County, sponsored by the Lima Chamber of Commerce. The meeting featured Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp.
To address some concerns about government mandates, Huffman said legislators put Senate Bill 22 into place to add clarity and establish the primacy of the legislature as the law-making body for the state. The legislation allows lawmakers to rescind health orders.
Huffman called executive orders dealing with vaccination mandates unconstitutional.
Nearly all of the questions in the Q&A session were focused on COVID-19.
Damon Appel, president of Church of the Exempted Americans Taking Action, based in Cleveland, wanted to see progress with HB 248, which provides exemptions for vaccinations.
Huffman explained a large group of Ohio Republicans known as the Business First Caucus has said the free market would decide vaccination requirements.
Cupp said they have been unable to get the votes needed to pass HB 248 so far.
“We worked on this for months and haven’t been able to get a consensus,” Cupp said.
