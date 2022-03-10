Magistrate of Mercer County Probate/Juvenile Court Ricahrd Delzeith talked about the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program on Wednesday at the Mercer County PERI Chapter 13 meeting.
As magistrate, Delzeith works with children mostly and knows how tough court cases can be when it comes to an abused or neglected child.
CASA aims to give children an easier time when going through these cases.
“A lot of people don’t really know what it is,” said Delzeith. The program is relatively new in Mercer County, but it is something that aims to help many children within the area. “CASA means a lot to me because what it is focused on is Mercer County children and helping them out.”
CASA focuses mainly on making sure the best interests of a child are spelled out for the court, with a CASA volunteer being appointed to research a child’s home life to determine the best course of action. The volunteer is expected to talk to not only the child, but their parents, school officials, health providers and any other authority figure in the child’s life in order to make an informed decision.
