The county’s Imagination Library program is experiencing monthly growth when the Auglaize County commissioners agreed to provide funding for the next three years.
The commissioners will contribute $10,000 each year for 2023, 2024 and 2025 to help children ages birth to 5 receive a new book each month.
The program is administered through the United Way of Auglaize County; director Natasha Kaufman said $1,545 a month in book cost is matched by the state.
“That number varies; the more kids we sign up, the cost goes up,” Kaufman said, giving credit to the county commissioners as well as local community foundations for their support.
If all 3,086 children under the age of five in Auglaize County enrolled, an estimated $38,000 in annual local funding would be needed, with the anticipation they would receive matching dollars from the state.
At the moment 1,540 children are signed up in Auglaize County, representing about 48 percent of those who are eligible.
“When you are looking at Ohio, we would be in the upper percentages,” Kaufman said. “There are still counties that are struggling, there are still counties that are not as well funded, as well supported as we are.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.