Auglaize County officials trying to figure out a way to move forward with plans for a new building, to be located on the Auglaize County Fairground and funded by the Veterans Service Commission, to move forward.
Commission Director Rob Wiss wants the new building because his agency wants a permanent location at the fair. He says they have been moved to different buildings at least six times.
Although Auglaize County Fair Board member Mark Ruppert had voiced disapproval for moving forward at the last fair board, Doenges said he wants to find something that works.
Officials were having a hard time just figuring out where to put it. Fair Manager Ed Doenges suggested building where the Scout Building is now, but noted new buildings would need to be enclosed concrete structures.
Wiss didn’t want to be too close to the track and Doenges didn’t want to build in open areas set aside for rides.
Wiss envisions a building the size of the entertainment tent, with an enclosed catering area with a sliding window, to accommodate their Veterans Day Dinner, and also with room for bathrooms. Wiss wants the building available for rental manager by fair officials during the rest of the year.
