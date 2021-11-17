The Auglaize County Board of Commissioners continue to window shop with their $8.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act plan dollars, discussing rural broadband with area providers in a meeting Tuesday.
Rural broadband access has been a major focus point at both the federal and state level. According to area internet providers like TSC, Spectrum and Wabash Communications, Auglaize County is already well-serviced except for the fringes of the county.
Commissioner Doug Spencer said some households in Noble Township have been inquiring about access for years.
Brian Young, Spectrum’s director of government affairs, said they were working on using federal dollars they were awarded through the rural digital opportunity fund, which includes access for some locations on the far eastern portion of Auglaize County, specifically in Clay, Goshen and Wayne townships.
“That build is scheduled to start after the first of the year,” Young said.
Spectrum applied to assist 110,000 locations throughout the state through that grant, although Auglaize County locations are scarce.
The full project is expected to be completed in the next three years. Those projects will follow utilities where they are, “If it’s aerial we’ll go aerial, if it’s underground we’ll go underground if we need to,” Young said.
