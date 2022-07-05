Auglaize County Engineer Andrew Baumer doesn’t want Ohio to be a case study as U.S. President Joe Biden calls for gas tax holidays and suspensions. Baumer said for the two states that have suspended their state gas tax, it hasn’t made much of a difference.
Baumer explained New Jersey reduced its gas tax by 8 cents and gas prices actually went up because crude oil prices increased.
Georgia suspended its gas tax and their gas prices still increased 10 cents.
“There’s two case studies that show even when the gas tax is suspended there is not a direct correlation to savings to the consumer,” Baumer said. “All it does is just dig the infrastructure hole even deeper. Somewhere down the line those aren’t getting passed down to the consumer, somebody else is making that money, where it could be going to infrastructure projects.”
Baumer recalled the historic investment in infrastructure that is mostly financed through the gas tax.
“The avenue to fund all of that is backed by the gas tax,” Baumer said. “Now we are going to take away the funding source for that bill. It just seems like you take two steps forward and one step back.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.