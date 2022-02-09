NEW BREMEN — Auglaize County residents were met with appreciation from the engineer’s office during the most recent snowstorm.
Andrew Baumer, the Auglaize County engineer, mentioned Tuesday during a talk at the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary meeting that drivers stayed off the roads while the county was under a snow emergency which allowed snowplow crews to get the roads cleared without issue.
“That’s turned into a huge benefit for our guys and the way that we operate as well,” Baumer said about the levels of the snow emergency. “I’m in communication with Sheriff [Mike] Vorhees on adjusting those levels. The benefit on our behalf, is when we went to Level 2 and Level 3, people generally followed those rules. When our guys got in on Friday morning, there wasn’t a car out there. We were able to clear intersections and do our thing without having to worry about somebody coming up on their backend or having to wait to clear an intersection.”
Baumer said without people traveling, it doesn’t let the snow pack on the roads which makes for easier cleanup.
“I just want to let everyone know that we appreciate them following the sheriff’s orders and guidelines on that,” he said. “It’s made our job a lot easier.”
He said that one of the drivers that plows state Route 66 didn’t see a single car while he was out.
“He said that never happens and he felt he did a better job and felt a whole lot safer being able to do it that way,” said Baumer.
