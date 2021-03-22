Auglaize County Dog Warden Russ Bailey has put off late fees to encourage residents to update their $20 dog tags during March.
He said county registrations were on pace with last year’s dog tag sales and they were being generous because of the pandemic.
“If someone has forgotten to get their tags, for right now we will not be charging late fees,”
Bailey said.
Several people have come in since that time and gotten their tags renewed. He said they are not sure how long they will put late penalties off.
Adoptions in the county have also been steady.
“People in our county have really stepped up and gotten those dogs adopted,” he said, adding this helps as their office receives more dogs from Logan County. “Adoptions are on pace for an alltime record this year.”