Ohio Farm Bureau aims for neutrality when it comes to renewable energy.
“As a state, Ohio has an incredible amount of alternative energy interest because of where we sit in regards to the national grid,” Auglaize County Farm Bureau Director Jill Smith said. “As a state overall, this is a huge issue.”
That’s been apparent in Auglaize County in recent days. Local farmers and land owners have been approached about potential land leases by Light Source Bp, Algonquin Power and Utilities and Open Road Renewables.
“Our county is quite busy,” Smith agreed, before explaining OFB’s stance on the issue.
“We believe in personal property rights. It’s a land owner’s decision how they want to proceed. For us, neutrality has to do with everyone’s decision to make their own decision about what is best for them, what is best for their family, and
what is best for their ground.”
Smith said every situation is different.
“A community needs to decide whether a project is good for their community,” Smith said.
She said Ohio Farm Bureau offers its resources members who need to learn more about what is being proposed to them, reviewing contracts, or whether a company is a good source.
Smith said they offer assistance in connecting members to resources for a variety of other topics as well.
OFB media representative Ty Higgins confirmed the organization’s neutral stance regarding the proposed legislation that would allow townships to hold a referendum on large-scale solar and wind projects.
“Farm Bureau has not taken a position on the bill at this time,” according to the organization’s statement. “Farm Bureau’s policy supports reasonable and uniform statewide procedures for placement of utility-scale wind and solar farms, which is provided by the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) process. We are working with the bill sponsors to ensure the bill aligns with this policy, while creating more opportunities for local engagement in the process.”
The statement appears to support the OPSB process as is. Legislators such as Rep. Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) have said constituents are telling them the process disenfranchises them.