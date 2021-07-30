A bicycle group is planning a ride through part of Auglaize County to the Bicycle Museum of America in New Bremen today.
“Cycle Nuts is a bicycle group that is primarily focused on riding on bicycle trails," Administrative Organizer Jeff Crew said. "What we do is search far and near for a bike trail. Our style of bike riding is touring, we like looking at things.”
The 15-mile ride will start out at the Fort Loramie campgrounds, head out to the Miami Erie Canal, then move on to Bolly’s Restaurant.
They also expect to spend a couple hours at the bike museum, located at 7 W. Monroe Street in New Bremen.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of The Evening Leader.