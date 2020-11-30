Finance Committee members voted to recommend councilors have the city's voted tax renewal be a permanent one and be on the May primary ballot for city residents to vote on.
Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven informed members that the city has a 10-year, 0.5% income tax levy that helps cover capital improvements, safety equipment, streets and facilities. There is no new money and no new tax associated to making the voted tax permanent.
