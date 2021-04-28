NEW BREMEN — Members of village council ultimately tabled a resolution Monday night that would allow for a sign to be placed on a prominent building in downtown New Bremen.
The building in question is the Lockkeepers House, which is owned by the village.
Members of the New Bremen Historic Association and the Miami and Erie Canal Corridor Association were present at the meeting as council discussed the third reading of the proposed resolution.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.