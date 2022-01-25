ST. MARYS — City councilors Monday approved an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of notes in the amount of $3,605,000.
“We currently have three notes, a short-term loan, that offers us a lot of flexibility,” said Public Safety and Service Director Greg Foxhoven. “Those notes are going to be due here shortly so we’d like to roll those three notes into one more note until we get more information on our building.”
The first note was issued in late March 2021 for a total $2.5 million when the city purchased the Doseck Farm property.
“We borrowed that money internally. We borrowed $1.5 million from the Solid Waste Fund and $1 million from the Electric Fund,” said Foxhoven. “Through that process, we were able to sell some of the acreage to the school. The money that the school paid us, we paid down the debt in the Electric Fund because we felt that was a more pressing fund to get down.”
The second note was also issued in late March 2021 for a total of $325,000 which the city used to purchase the Palm Building, the Murphy Building and the Touchdown Club downtown.
The third note was for a total of $1.2 million.
