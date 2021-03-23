NEW BREMEN — Representatives from the New Bremen Historical Association and the Miami & Erie Canal Association were present at the New Bremen village council meeting to give a presentation for a sign to go up at the Lockkeepers House.
popular top story
Council hears proposal for sign on New Bremen Lockkeepers House
- The Evening Leader 23 Mar 2021By COREY MAXWELL Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- German Farmers Insurance Gets New Home
- Lengthy stolen vehicle chase ends in Wapakoneta
- Council hears proposal for sign on New Bremen Lockkeepers House
- County dog adoptions on pace for all-time high
- Success Continues For DECA
- New Knoxville Grad to Hold Book Signing
- County busy with energy inquiries
- Celebrating Women's History Month
Popular Content
Articles
- New Knoxville Grad to Hold Book Signing
- Success Continues For DECA
- German Farmers Insurance Gets New Home
- County dog adoptions on pace for all-time high
- Lengthy stolen vehicle chase ends in Wapakoneta
- County busy with energy inquiries
- Council hears proposal for sign on New Bremen Lockkeepers House
- Airport to commission art for new terminal
- A Day For The History Books
- Cardinals Advance In Overtime Thriller
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.