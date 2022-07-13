NEW BREMEN — Village councilors heard the first reading of a resolution to award bids for New Bremen trash collection during their meeting on Monday night.
Village Administrator Brent Richter said that Maharg Trash Services of Celina, who currently has the village contract, bid $1.65 for price per bag, up 10 cents from the current $1.55.
Richter said that Maharg and Rumpke both submitted three-year bids, with Rumpke coming in at $3.20 per bag the first year, $3.36 the second year and $3.49 for the third year.
Maharg’s bid locked in just the 10-cent increment for the next three years.
Also Monday, council heard a second racing of a resolution to purchase a Caterpillar Model 910 compact wheel loader for $127,500. As part of the deal, the village will trade in its current John Deere backhoe.
Councilors also Monday passed a final reading of an ordinance to purchase an Xtreme Vac Freightliner M2-106 dual chassis leaf truck for leaf collection in the fall.
The cost of the vehicle will be $195,000. Richter had said at a previous meeting that the village had appropriated $170,000 for the purchase and the rest of the funds will come out of the village’s general fund.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.