Council Discusses Language in Track Ordinance

As council continues to move forward with legislation that will bar race tracks within city limits, a discussion was brought up that questioned some of the language within the ordinance during Monday's regular city council meeting.
Councilman Jim Christman asked council to consider changing language in Ordinance 2020-20, prohibiting a race track within city limits, to make it less of a blanket prohibition of any race track within city limits.
