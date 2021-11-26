MINSTER — With the village of Minster’s health insurance policy for employees expiring at the end of the year, village councilors discussed new health insurance options Tuesday night.
Village Administrator Don Harrod said the village looked to renew its current plan with Anthem and it came back as a 21.2% increase over this year.
With it being so high, Harrod said they shopped around for other plans. One plan from United Healthcare came back as a 31% increase in rates compared to current one.
With that one being out, Harrod found an Anthem health care plan that the village can get through the Southwest Ohio Chamber Alliance.
