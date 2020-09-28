NEW BREMEN — During a brief meeting on Monday night, New Bremen Village councilors declared the village cleanup day that was held on Saturday a success and discussed the possibility of holding multiple throughout the year moving forward.
“I think it was very well-received based on the line that I waited in for an hour,” said Mayor Bob Parker.
The cleanup day is typically held once a year in the spring, but the village canceled that this year because of the pandemic.
Councilor Brent Richter brought up the idea of holding two cleanup days because the line was so long on Saturday.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Tuesday, Sept. 29 edition of The Evening Leader.