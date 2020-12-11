The city of St. Marys issued a statement on Tuesday that states its council and committee meetings will be conducted via Zoom until further notice.
The statement said public attendance is not permitted at this time, but is welcome to join the meetings via the Zoom Video Chat App.
To view meetings on Zoom, residents can use the Meeting ID: 748 899 1549 with Passcode: StMarys or by teleconference, phone number 1-646-558-8656, and using Meeting ID: 748 899 1549 with Passcode: 4458743.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.