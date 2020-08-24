City councilors have raised a black flag to a race track within city limits.
During Monday's meeting, St. Marys Councilors voted 7-0 in favor of Ordinance 2020-20, enacting Section 521.15 of the codified ordinances prohibiting a race track within city limits, including a race track at 1770 Celina Road operated by resident Aaron Myers.
Law Director Zach Ferrall said after the meeting that he will work with the administration to see if Myers is in violation of the new ordinance and will send a formal notice to the residence if needed. He added the city will exhaust every step before handing fines that are listed in the ordinance. The ordinance states that violators are guilty of an unclassified misdemeanor punishable with a fine of up to $1,000 and 1,000 hours of community service. Subsequent violations is guilty of a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.