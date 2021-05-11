Corvettes as far as the eye could see.
That was the scene Saturday at Bud’s Chevrolet in St. Marys where Corvettes and their owners gathered for the car dealer’s annual Vette show.
“This has got to be one of the biggest (shows); it’s all about the weather,” dealership owner Bud Schoenleben said. “People have been cooped up for the past year because of COVID-19.”
He estimated some 300 to 400 Corvettes made their way to St. Marys for the show.
Bob Szuch of Ada spent time cleaning his 2017 Grand Sport before the show. Szuch has also owned a 2013 Corvette, but said the handling, power and safety features were improved in the newer model.
“And the braking; the brakes on this are the best brakes I have ever had on any car I’ve ever owned,” Szuch said.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.