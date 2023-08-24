Connect Our Kids aims to help local foster children

The St. Marys Rotary Club received a special guest in the form of Megan Burke on Wednesday.

The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday afternoon. Before the speaker gave her presentation, it was announced that a mayoral debate between Ashley Randolph and Joe Hurlburt has been scheduled for the Oct. 18 Rotary meeting.

The speaker was Megan Burke, Chief of Staff at Connect Our Kids. In the course of being placed in foster care, many children are separated completely from the people they know. Connect Our Kids is a platform intended to help social workers reconnect children in the foster care system with relatives, neighbors, and friends who love them. It also aids in seeking caretakers who may be able to take in those children, removing them from foster care entirely and preventing them from going through the struggles and displacements associated with the system.

