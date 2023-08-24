Connect Our Kids aims to help local foster children

The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday afternoon. Before the speaker gave her presentation, it was announced that a mayoral debate between Ashley Randolph and Joe Hurlburt has been scheduled for the Oct. 18 Rotary meeting.
The speaker was Megan Burke, Chief of Staff at Connect Our Kids. In the course of being placed in foster care, many children are separated completely from the people they know. Connect Our Kids is a platform intended to help social workers reconnect children in the foster care system with relatives, neighbors, and friends who love them. It also aids in seeking caretakers who may be able to take in those children, removing them from foster care entirely and preventing them from going through the struggles and displacements associated with the system.
“Along with some of the most forward-thinking child welfare professionals in the world, and funding awarded by the states of Ohio and Mississippi, we built a platform that dramatically scales up the practice of finding extended family and supportive community members with speed and precision,” said Burke.
Nationally, half a million children and families experience the foster care system. In 2021, over 206,000 children entered the foster system in America. In that same year, Ohio had the fourth highest amount of children entering foster care, behind only Florida, California, and Texas. Statistically, children who spent time in foster care have rates of depression and anxiety seven times higher than that of children who did not. Children who have spent time in foster care are also more likely to be imprisoned, as well as earn less from their jobs as adults.
Connect Our Kids offers multiple services to aid those vulnerable children, including people search, family connection webs, and the All Connected video series, which can be found on YouTube. Success is already being seen in Ohio for foster children that are being reconnected with family members that care for and support them. Ohioans can help Connect Our Kids further their mission through donations as well as their ambassador program.