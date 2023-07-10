Congressman Jim Jordan visits Wapakoneta’s Breakfast Optimist Club

Congressman Jim Jordan visited Wapakoneta on Friday to speak to the Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club.
“It’s good to be with you, I hope your summer is off to a great start,” said Jordan as he started his speech in the banquet area of Rj’s Coffee Cup restaurant.
Jordan made clear that he wasn’t there to give a stump speech, and that he would make brief remarks, before opening the floor for a question and answer session.
“It’s an interesting time in Washington, I don’t know that there is a whole lot of good news,” said Jordan. He said that next week, Congress will return to start work on the appropriations process.
“We’re starting to get into the main thing your government does, which is spending your money,” joked Jordan. He said he intends to introduce legislation that will limit how money can be spent.
“For example, no money should be used to set up a Federal Disinformation Board,” said Jordan. As an example of what the board did, Jordan talked about how public figures like Tucker Carlson and Robert F. Kennedy Junior were targeted by the government to reduce how far their Influence could spread on social media.
The first question fielded asked Jordan about his position on the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This is an idea being explored by the Federal Reserve in which digital money, a ‘digital dollar’, will be used and which can be easily tracked.
“You think its bad enough with your government running your life and telling you what to do now. With the CBDC concept, they’re basically going to know everything you’re purchasing, and can put limits on it,” said Jordan. After discussing how FBI informants had said that consumer data from Bank of America had made it to the FBI, he made his position on CBDC clear. “I’m opposed to it, but we’ll keep an eye on it. I’m going to fight it.”
Jordan said that one of the biggest problems he sees with the government is that those who aren’t elected, are making decisions for the people.
“Right now we have all these unelected people in the bureaucracy, people at Homeland Security, FBI, State, pressuring people to limit speech. They’ve never been elected to anything,” said Jordan. As an example, Jordan asked for some crowd interaction.
“Whose the guy who was never elected and ran our lives?” asked Jordan of the crowed, who respond “Fauci”.
“He was never elected. I’m not opposed to the vaccine, but they told us all kinds of things that turned out not to be true,” said Jordan
As the session went on, Jordan answered questions about the former President Donald Trump and the classified documents.
“The ability of the president, as the commander in chief, the head of the executive branch, the ultimate authority on document classification, is very clear,” said Jordan. As well as a question bout the national debt.
“You want to grow the economy, control the spending. That’ll help us. If we don’t do that, then I don’t know how we don’t have a big total refinancing of everything, and everyone is going to take a haircut, and I hope we don’t get there,” said Jordan. He also answered a question about the need for a strong navy.
“What we need to focus on is the central mission. That is defense of the country, and dealing with our primary adversary in the world, which is now China,” said Jordan.
Towards the end of the session, Jordan fielded a question about the media’s bias, the wallet crunch Americans are feeling, and one about the Veteran Administration’s backlog. A veteran in attendance noted that the backlog for veteran claims is increasing, and that part of the problem may lay with VA workers still working remotely.
“I’ll talk to Mike Bost who is the Chair of the VA Committee and raise your concerns. We’ll take it back, and see if we can do it,” answered Jordan.
As the meeting finished, Jordan said he wanted to end it on a positive note.
“You think about this country, from the Wright Brothers to Neil Armstrong, all of that happened in 66 years. Its an amazing place,” said Jordan before continuing. “I would say it couldn’t happen anywhere else in the world. Its an amazing country, and we should remember that, in spite of politicians.”