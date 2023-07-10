Congressman Jim Jordan visits Wapakoneta’s Breakfast Optimist Club

Congressman Jim Jordan spoke to the Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club on Friday Morning.

Congressman Jim Jordan visited Wapakoneta on Friday to speak to the Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club. 

“It’s good to be with you, I hope your summer is off to a great start,” said Jordan as he started his speech in the banquet area of Rj’s Coffee Cup restaurant.

