Incumbent Jim Jordan of Ohio's 4th congressional district's focus during Tuesday's congressional debate with challenger Shannon Freshour was preserving America, its rights and its liberty while Freshour's emphasis was serving the state that helped her family overcome tough times growing up.
The two faced off on Tuesday in a joint partnership between New Bremen New Knoxville and St. Marys Rotary clubs as the two answered questions submitted from members and the public. Rotarian Randy Elsass was the moderator.
To read more about Tuesday's congressional debate, grab a copy of Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.