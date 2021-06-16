Work hard, train hard, skate fast. It’s a mantra that speed skaters follow and it’s a mantra that Audrey Dietzman has followed to become a national qualifier in her sport.
Dietzman will begin competing today in the American Roller Speed Skating Championships in Colorado Springs.
Dietzman, 11, began skating five years ago and has been skating competitively for the last three.
“I was trying to find a sport when I was six or seven,” she explained. “It was free and my mom said I had to try it for six months. When six months came, I didn’t want to quit.”
Her father, Josh, said that she started out like any other kid when picking up something new.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.